No Disruption in Rosneft Oil Deliveries to China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2020) Russia's state-run oil company Rosneft does not experience any disruptions in oil supplies to China amid the spread of deadly coronavirus infection, but is ready to redirect the supply flow to Europe if necessary, Otabek Karimov, the company's vice president for commerce and logistics, said on Wednesday.

"Regarding oil supplies to China, I want to note that we have no interruptions in the supply in this direction. But of course, the company has the logistical flexibility to redirect supply volumes if necessary," Karimov said during a teleconference call.