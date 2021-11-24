UrduPoint.com

No Disruption On Berlin's Public Transport Recorded As Tough Virus Curbs Take Effect

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 07:50 PM

Millions of Berliners woke up to tougher COVID-19 rules on public transport on Wednesday as Germany struggles to rein in the surging fourth wave of the pandemic

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Millions of Berliners woke up to tougher COVID-19 rules on public transport on Wednesday as Germany struggles to rein in the surging fourth wave of the pandemic.

German authorities announced tighter restrictions last week that require people to prove they have been vaccinated, recovered or have recently tested negative in order to use the public transport from Wednesday.

The COVID-19 test must be done no later than 24 hours before the trip. A passenger is required to buy a ticket and have it stamped before boarding.

A Sputnik correspondent said that traffic on Berlin's subway and the presence of ticket controllers remained normal on Wednesday morning. Berlin authorities said police officers would help run spot checks on passengers.

