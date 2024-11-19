No Document From UAE Govt On Visa Restrictions On Pakistanis: Embassy
Sumaira FH Published November 19, 2024 | 06:57 PM
The Embassy of Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday rejected the media reports referring to the sharing of a document by the UAE government citing reasons for imposing visa restrictions on Pakistani nationals
DUBAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The Embassy of Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday rejected the media reports referring to the sharing of a document by the UAE government citing reasons for imposing visa restrictions on Pakistani nationals.
"These claims are factually incorrect. No such document has been shared by UAE authorities," the embassy said in a press release.
It said that Pakistan enjoyed strong and cordial relations with the UAE, and both governments were committed to addressing any issues of mutual concern through official channels and constructive dialogue. The embassy remains fully committed to safeguarding the interests of Pakistani nationals in the UAE and will continue to work closely with UAE authorities to further strengthen the friendly ties between our two countries, it added.
