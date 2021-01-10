No Documents on Nagorno-Karabakh Planned to Be Signed at Jan 11 Moscow Talks - Yerevan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2021) No documents on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement or any other territorial issues are scheduled to be signed at the upcoming meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Moscow, Pashinyan's spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the Kremlin said that tripartite talks between Putin, Aliyev and Pashinyan would take place in Moscow on Monday on the initiative of the Russian president. In addition, Putin will also hold separate meetings with the leaders of the two countries .

The meeting is due to discuss the course of the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, as well as further steps in this direction.

"In Moscow, the signing of documents on the resolution of the Karabakh issue or any other territorial disputes is not envisaged. If the talks are able to reach an agreement on the agenda, concerning the economic field, the prisoners' swap and the issue of those missing, it is possible to sign a joint statement after the meeting," Gevorgyan wrote on Facebook.