UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Documents On Nagorno-Karabakh Planned To Be Signed At Jan 11 Moscow Talks - Yerevan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 04:40 PM

No Documents on Nagorno-Karabakh Planned to Be Signed at Jan 11 Moscow Talks - Yerevan

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2021) No documents on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement or any other territorial issues are scheduled to be signed at the upcoming meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Moscow, Pashinyan's spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the Kremlin said that tripartite talks between Putin, Aliyev and Pashinyan would take place in Moscow on Monday on the initiative of the Russian president. In addition, Putin will also hold separate meetings with the leaders of the two countries .

The meeting is due to discuss the course of the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, as well as further steps in this direction.

"In Moscow, the signing of documents on the resolution of the Karabakh issue or any other territorial disputes is not envisaged. If the talks are able to reach an agreement on the agenda, concerning the economic field, the prisoners' swap and the issue of those missing, it is possible to sign a joint statement after the meeting," Gevorgyan wrote on Facebook.

Related Topics

Resolution Prime Minister Moscow Russia Facebook Vladimir Putin Sunday Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,876 new COVID-19 cases, 2,454 reco ..

1 hour ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives COVID-19 vaccine

3 hours ago

Dubai South welcomed 650 new companies in 2020

3 hours ago

UAE a key economic partner of South Korea: KITA Ch ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 10, 2021 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.