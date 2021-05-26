No Documents Planned to Be Signed at Putin-Biden Talks - Kremlin

There are currently no plans to sign any documents at the upcoming meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) There are currently no plans to sign any documents at the upcoming meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

The presidents are set to hold face-to-face talks in Geneva on June 16.

"No, this has not been discussed yet. There are no such plans yet," Peskov told reporters.