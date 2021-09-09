No Doubt About Attempts to Interfere in Russian Elections, System Hedges Risks - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) There is no doubt about attempts to interfere in the elections in Russia, but there is a system that hedges these attempts, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"For us, there is no doubt that they will try to interfere in the elections. Thank God, the system is well-tuned in terms of a system that hedges these risks," Peskov told reporters.

"There are indeed risks, we must be clearly aware of this," he added.