No Doubts Macron Will Attend V-Day Parade In Moscow - Ambassador To Russia

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 01:40 AM

No Doubts Macron Will Attend V-Day Parade in Moscow - Ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) There are no doubts that French President Emmanuel Macron will attend a military parade dedicated to the 75th anniversary of World War II victory in Moscow on May 9, French Ambassador to Russia Pierre Levy said on Tuesday.

"At the moment, no one doubts that president Macron will come to Russia for the celebration of May 9th. He was one of the first to accept the invitation of [Russian] President Vladimir Putin. But no one knows what to expect.

We see how the situation is changing every day, and it also affects the activities of diplomats and international contacts with all countries," Levy said when asked whether Macron's visit will take place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Russia celebrates Victory Day on May 9 - the anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945. The festivities traditionally include a military parade on Moscow's Red Square. So far, leaders of 17 countries have confirmed that they would attend the event.

