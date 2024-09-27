'No ego' before Alonso clash, says Bayern boss Kompany

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany on Friday laughed off suggestions Saturday's match with Bayer Leverkusen was a personal showdown with visiting opposite number Xabi Alonso.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's top-of-the-table game, Kompany said taking on Alonso -- who Bayern attempted to hire before settling on the Belgian -- was "not at all" motivating him.

"My motivation is that Leverkusen were champions last season and are now coming to the Allianz Arena," said Kompany.

"It's completely normal in this business to have different candidates for the job. It might look like we've got big egos, but I don't care about that at all."

Alonso, who guided Leverkusen to a league and cup double in his first full season coaching at the top level, elected to stay with the champions despite Bayern's interest.

Kompany eventually took over at Bayern after several other candidates, including Julian Nagelsmann, Ralf Rangnick and Oliver Glasner, reportedly rejected their advances.

Despite Leverkusen storming to the league title without losing a match last term, something Bayern have never managed in their history, 38-year-old Kompany said Alonso's side were still underdogs.

"Bayern are always the favourites. We're looking forward to playing against the champions and we want to win," said Kompany.

Leverkusen head to Munich in second place, three points behind Bayern who have won all four of their matches thusfar.

Also speaking on Friday, Alonso told reporters "going to the Allianz is maybe the hardest task in the Bundesliga.

"To take something from the Allianz we need almost a perfect performance and we're working for that."

Alonso praised his opposite number, saying "Kompany has done very well until now," adding "Bayern are playing with huge energy and quality."

The match is held during Munich's annual Oktoberfest folk festival.

While the Bayern players have made their traditional visit, Alonso dismissed the idea of celebrating at the festival should Leverkusen win in Munich.

"There's no time for that. We play AC Milan (in the Champions League) on Tuesday," said the 42-year-old Spaniard.

"Of course it's not in our minds -- we're going to train on Sunday morning in Leverkusen ahead of a very important week."

Bayern could be without captain and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who missed Saturday's 5-0 win at Werder Bremen with a thigh injury.

"Manu is training at the moment but we will make a final decision tomorrow... Hopefully everyone will be there and we can choose the best team for the game."

Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund dismissed speculation about a possible return for Neuer to the German national team, after Marc-Andre Ter Stegen suffered a long term injury last weekend.

The 2014 World Cup winner retired from international duty in the summer and Freund said any return to the Germany set-up was Neuer's "personal decision."

"He's very happy, is in good form and is now hopefully fit again."

dwi/pi