No Emergency in Black Sea, Mine-Search Vessels on Duty - Turkish Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2022) There is no emergency situation in the Black Sea despite two naval mine spotted the day before, but mine-search vessels continue to be on duty, Turkish Minister of National Defence Hulusi Akar said on Sunday.

On Saturday, Turkish newspaper Star reported that fishermen had seen a mine-like object in the area of the Sariyer-Turkeli anchorage at the entrance to the Bosphorus Strait. The Turkish Ministry of National Defence said it had taken all necessary measures to neutralize the mine-like object and shortly after the movement of ships was restored. However, a few hours later, a second mine-like object was found in the waters of the Bosporus Strait.

"There is no emergency in the Black Sea. Our mine-search vessels are on duty," Akar told reporters.

Last week, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that the Ukrainian military had installed about 420 mines at the entrance to the ports of Odesa, Ochakiv, Chornomorsk and Yuzhne since the beginning of the Russian military operation in the country. The FSB did not exclude the possibility of the drifting of mines to the Bosphorus Strait and further into the seas of the Mediterranean Basin.

According to the Hurriyet newspaper, the Turkish navy urged ships to track drifting mines following the FSB statement. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that the defense ministry was taking all necessary measures in connection with the information about drifting mines in the Black Sea.