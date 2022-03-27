UrduPoint.com

No Emergency In Black Sea, Mine-Search Vessels On Duty - Turkish Minister

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2022 | 01:30 PM

No Emergency in Black Sea, Mine-Search Vessels on Duty - Turkish Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2022) There is no emergency situation in the Black Sea despite two naval mine spotted the day before, but mine-search vessels continue to be on duty, Turkish Minister of National Defence Hulusi Akar said on Sunday.

On Saturday, Turkish newspaper Star reported that fishermen had seen a mine-like object in the area of the Sariyer-Turkeli anchorage at the entrance to the Bosphorus Strait. The Turkish Ministry of National Defence said it had taken all necessary measures to neutralize the mine-like object and shortly after the movement of ships was restored. However, a few hours later, a second mine-like object was found in the waters of the Bosporus Strait.

"There is no emergency in the Black Sea. Our mine-search vessels are on duty," Akar told reporters.

Last week, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that the Ukrainian military had installed about 420 mines at the entrance to the ports of Odesa, Ochakiv, Chornomorsk and Yuzhne since the beginning of the Russian military operation in the country. The FSB did not exclude the possibility of the drifting of mines to the Bosphorus Strait and further into the seas of the Mediterranean Basin.

According to the Hurriyet newspaper, the Turkish navy urged ships to track drifting mines following the FSB statement. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that the defense ministry was taking all necessary measures in connection with the information about drifting mines in the Black Sea.

Related Topics

Russia Anchorage Tayyip Erdogan Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

4 hours ago
 Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

13 hours ago
 Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ru ..

Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ruling party

13 hours ago
 PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partne ..

PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partners: Khattak

13 hours ago
 Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not ..

Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not Endorsing Regime Change - Whit ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>