No Encouraging Prospects for Grain Deal Extension Now - Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) There are no encouraging prospects for the extension of the grain deal at the moment, a source familiar with the talks told Sputnik.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Monday that discussions about the future of the grain deal will resume at a technical level in the coming days.

"These will be talks of technical delegations, which, in principle, have been under way since the mechanism start," the source said.

"There are no encouraging prospects at the moment," the source said when asked about the prospects for extending the grain deal.