- Home
- World
- News
- No Entity or Individuals Came Forward to Claim Aerial Objects Downed by US Recently -Kirby
No Entity Or Individuals Came Forward To Claim Aerial Objects Downed By US Recently -Kirby
Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2023 | 09:04 PM
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday that currently no entity and no person has claimed three aerial objects downed by the United States recently
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday that currently no entity and no person has claimed three aerial objects downed by the United States recently.
"We know of no entity or individual coming forward to claim that they are responsible or that they own any of these objects," Kirby said.