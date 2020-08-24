No Essential Talk on Constitution at Syrian Committee Yet Over Lack of Trust - Member

The first session of the Syrian Constitutional Committee after it resumed its work on Monday in Geneva has not addressed the substance of the future constitution of the country yet, as the delegations still need to build trust, Mais Krydee, a committee member of from the civil society delegation, told Sputnik after the morning meeting

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) The first session of the Syrian Constitutional Committee after it resumed its work on Monday in Geneva has not addressed the substance of the future constitution of the country yet, as the delegations still need to build trust, Mais Krydee, a committee member of from the civil society delegation, told Sputnik after the morning meeting.

Earlier on Monday, the Constitutional Committee convened at the UN Palais in Geneva in a narrower format of the so-called Small Body - 45 members out of 150 participants of the committee in total, including co-chairs Ahmad Kuzbari from the government side and Hadi Bahra from the opposition side. The meeting, mediated by UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen, took place for the first time since November last year after the long delay caused not only by the coronavirus pandemic but also by the difficulties that the two sides � the government and the opposition � faced in agreeing on the agenda.

"The meeting [held] in the morning was positive. But until now, we are still at the stage of building trust. It is very much needed. There have been no further steps so far, we are at the initial one of building trust between the sides," Krydee, who is a member of the Small Body, said.

According to the committee member, though the agenda was set by the two co-chairs back in March, which made the new meeting possible, it is rather wide and the participants still need to find where to start from.

Commenting on Bahra's earlier statement to Sputnik that the sides could start substantial discussions with the structure of the future constitution the chapters and their titles Krydee said the structure of the document has not been reviewed yet.

"The first topic to address is national basics, like general principals, about territory, language etc," the committee member added.

Krydee also noted that until now there had not been major differences among the three delegations, as they "have not started substantial discussion yet."

"We are talking about generalities, it is very wide. But I think the meeting is going on better than before," Krydee said.

The decision to form a body of 150 Syrians with equal representation for government, opposition and civil society and tasked with amending and rewriting the nation's constitution was made back in January 2018, during the Syrian National Dialogue Congress organized by Russia in Sochi. However, it was not until October 30, 2019, that the committee could hold its first session.

The committee managed to have two sessions before the end of 2019. While first was deemed successful, as participants managed to agree on the rules of conduct and hear each others' views during initial statements, the second one, held in late November in a narrower format of 45 members, exposed long-standing differences between the sides. The government delegation insisted on discussing terrorism issues, as it did during the Geneva talks in previous years, while the opposition asserted the committee was created specifically for constitutional matters and proposed to discuss terrorism outside of the body. As a result, no meaningful sessions took place.