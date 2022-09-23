(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) No threats from the EU or other Western countries will change Russia's determination to achieve all the goals and objectives of the special military operation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

