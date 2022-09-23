UrduPoint.com

No EU Threats May Change Russia's Determination To Achieve Goals In Ukraine - Moscow

September 23, 2022

No threats from the EU or other Western countries will change Russia's determination to achieve all the goals and objectives of the special military operation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement

"No threats from the EU or other Western countries will change our determination to achieve all the goals and objectives of the Special Military Operation and ensure the protection of the Russian population," the statement says.

