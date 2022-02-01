UrduPoint.com

No European Leaders Want War, Hungary In Favor Of Peace Agreements - Orban

None of the European leaders would like the breakout of war, all countries, including Hungary, are in favor of peace agreements, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) None of the European leaders would like the breakout of war, all countries, including Hungary, are in favor of peace agreements, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Tuesday.

"With regard to security, this was the most exciting topic because my visit today is partly also a peace mission, and I would like to assure that not a single leader of the European Union, member states would like war.

We stand for a political solution," Orban said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

