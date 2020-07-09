UrduPoint.com
No Evidence Available Linking COVID-19 To Infertility - Russian Health Minister

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 11:20 PM

No Evidence Available Linking COVID-19 to Infertility - Russian Health Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Russia's Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said that there is no evidence linking COVID-19 to infertility.

"There is no direct evidence that [coronavirus] leads to infertility. Separate publications appeared that during the coronavirus infection pathogens are detected and an inflammatory disease occurs, but today these are only the first such studies.

Some of them have already been recalled for revision," Murashko said in a televised interview.

The coronavirus pandemic has so far dominated Murashko's ministerial career, as he was sworn in with the new cabinet just in January.

