UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Evidence Of Coronavirus Mutation Found, Virus 'Stable' - WHO Official

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 07:55 PM

No Evidence of Coronavirus Mutation Found, Virus 'Stable' - WHO Official

The new strain of the deadly coronavirus, which has already spread from China to more than 20 countries, has not mutated and so far has not constituted a pandemic, Infectious Hazards Management Department Director at the World Health Organization (WHO) Sylvie Briand said during a press conference in Geneva on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) The new strain of the deadly coronavirus, which has already spread from China to more than 20 countries, has not mutated and so far has not constituted a pandemic, Infectious Hazards Management Department Director at the World Health Organization (WHO) Sylvie Briand said during a press conference in Geneva on Tuesday.

"Currently we are not in a pandemic. We are at the phase where it's an epidemic with multiple foci and we will try to extinguish each of the foci," Briand told reporters.

The official added that WHO had no evidence that the coronavirus had mutated, saying that "it is quite a stable virus."

According to Briand, the organization was working closely with different countries on the repatriation of people from virus-stricken China.

The virus, which may cause a severe respiratory illness, has spilled over to two dozen countries, sickening over 20,000 people and killing more than 400 worldwide, most of them in China. The WHO declared a global health emergency in January.

Related Topics

World China Geneva Turkish Lira January May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India beat Pakistan to book ICC U19 Cricket World ..

10 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Greece&#039;s Prime Min ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Greece&#039;s Prime Min ..

16 minutes ago

Saud bin Saqr receives Egyptian Consul General

31 minutes ago

Saud bin Saqr receives Egyptian Consul General

31 minutes ago

9 booked over bogus certificates in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.