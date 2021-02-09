No Evidence of COVID-19 Circulation in Animal Species in China in 2019 - WHO

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) There is no evidence of COVID-19 circulation in any animal species in China in late 2019, Peter Ben Embarek, a World Health Organization (WHO) expert specializing in food safety, said on Tuesday.

"It has not been possible to pinpoint any animal species as a potential reservoir for this disease, and they indicate that currently and also back in 2019 it does not look like there was circulation of the virus in any animal species in the country," Ben Embarek said at a press conference of the WHO mission investigating the origins of COVID-19.