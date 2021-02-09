UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Evidence Of COVID-19 Circulation In Wuhan Before December 2019 - Chinese Expert

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 03:17 PM

No Evidence of COVID-19 Circulation in Wuhan Before December 2019 - Chinese Expert

There is no evidence of COVID-19 circulation in China's Wuhan before December 2019, and there was no death rates spike in Wuhan and other cities in the Hubei province in the period from July- December 2019, Liang Wannian, a Chinese expert from Tsinghua University, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) There is no evidence of COVID-19 circulation in China's Wuhan before December 2019, and there was no death rates spike in Wuhan and other cities in the Hubei province in the period from July- December 2019, Liang Wannian, a Chinese expert from Tsinghua University, said on Tuesday.

"During the period of July to December 2019, we have conducted a review of the surveillance data on ...

mortality in Wuhan city and the rest of the Hubei province. It produced little evidence of substantial unexpected fluctuations in mortality that might suggest the occurrence of the transmission of the SARS-CoV-2. There is no indication of the transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 in the population in the period before December 2019. There is not enough evidence to determine whether SARS-CoV-2 had spread in Wuhan before December 2019," Liang said at a press conference on investigation of the COVID-19 origins.

Related Topics

China Wuhan July December 2019 From

Recent Stories

 Govt will follow SC’s guidance on Senate elect ..

3 minutes ago

Zambia deposits AFCFTA ratification to AU Communic ..

2 minutes ago

PDM will stage power show in Hyderabad today

14 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific receives seven-star rating on COVID-1 ..

16 minutes ago

Harsh weather conditions hinders search for missin ..

2 minutes ago

Iran says armed forces member involved in nuclear ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.