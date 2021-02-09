No Evidence of COVID-19 Circulation in Wuhan Before December 2019 - Chinese Expert

There is no evidence of COVID-19 circulation in China's Wuhan before December 2019, and there was no death rates spike in Wuhan and other cities in the Hubei province in the period from July- December 2019, Liang Wannian, a Chinese expert from Tsinghua University, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) There is no evidence of COVID-19 circulation in China's Wuhan before December 2019, and there was no death rates spike in Wuhan and other cities in the Hubei province in the period from July- December 2019, Liang Wannian, a Chinese expert from Tsinghua University, said on Tuesday.

"During the period of July to December 2019, we have conducted a review of the surveillance data on ...

mortality in Wuhan city and the rest of the Hubei province. It produced little evidence of substantial unexpected fluctuations in mortality that might suggest the occurrence of the transmission of the SARS-CoV-2. There is no indication of the transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 in the population in the period before December 2019. There is not enough evidence to determine whether SARS-CoV-2 had spread in Wuhan before December 2019," Liang said at a press conference on investigation of the COVID-19 origins.