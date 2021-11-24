UrduPoint.com

No Evidence Of Russian Troops Concentration On Border With Ukraine - Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 04:13 PM

No Evidence of Russian Troops Concentration on Border With Ukraine - Diplomat

There is no evidence of the concentration of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on arms control, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) There is no evidence of the concentration of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on arms control, said on Wednesday.

"There is not a single piece of evidence of the concentration of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border," Gavrilov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Ukraine and Western states have recently expressed concern about the alleged increase in "aggressive actions" by Russia on the border with Ukraine. Moscow says that it moves troops within its own territory and at its own discretion. On Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated that Russia did not have any aggressive plans.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Vienna Border

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz says ex-CJP’s leaked audio is a cha ..

Maryam Nawaz says ex-CJP’s leaked audio is a charge sheet against him

23 minutes ago
 UK slammed over Windrush compensation delays

UK slammed over Windrush compensation delays

2 minutes ago
 Sudanese Military Leader Burhan Vows to Leave Poli ..

Sudanese Military Leader Burhan Vows to Leave Politics, Armed Forces After 2023 ..

2 minutes ago
 KP govt embarks upon linking inaccessible tourists ..

KP govt embarks upon linking inaccessible tourists' sites with motorways

2 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima&#039;s efforts in supporting active ..

Sheikha Fatima&#039;s efforts in supporting active participation of women in pea ..

30 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai: Pakistan’s Punjab launches two ..

Expo 2020 Dubai: Pakistan’s Punjab launches two new initiatives to promote inv ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.