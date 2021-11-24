No Evidence of Russian Troops Concentration on Border With Ukraine - Diplomat

There is no evidence of the concentration of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on arms control, said on Wednesday

"There is not a single piece of evidence of the concentration of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border," Gavrilov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Ukraine and Western states have recently expressed concern about the alleged increase in "aggressive actions" by Russia on the border with Ukraine. Moscow says that it moves troops within its own territory and at its own discretion. On Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated that Russia did not have any aggressive plans.