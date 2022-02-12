UrduPoint.com

No Evidence Russia Pushed Trump Aide To Sway Republican Party's View On Ukraine - Reports

February 12, 2022

No Evidence Russia Pushed Trump Aide to Sway Republican Party's View on Ukraine - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) There is no evidence to suggest that during the 2016 US presidential election Russia directed former Trump campaign aide J.D. Gordon to change the Republican party's stance pertaining to sending lethal assistance to Ukraine, BuzzFeed news reported citing new unredacted parts of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into allegations of Trump-Russia collusion.

"The evidence did not establish that J.D. Gordon was acting at the direction of Russia when he arranged a change in the 2016 Republican Party platform pertaining to assistance to Ukraine," the document revealed on Friday.

Gordon advocated against the Republican party supporting the United States sending lethal security assistance to Ukraine.

Gordon said then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump had stated he did not want the United States to get into a possible World War III over Ukraine.

US investigators had suspected Gordon may have had ties to Russia because of his brief engagements with the Russian national Maria Butina, who was charged in US court with conspiracy and acting as an unregistered Russian agent.

Mueller's final report was completed in the spring of 2019 and showed no collusion had taken place between Russia and the Trump campaign or with  aides during the subsequent transition.

Trump had repeatedly said the investigation was a political witch hunt by Democrats to overturn the results of the 2016 presidential election.

