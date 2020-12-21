No Evidence Suggests Yet New Coronavirus Strain Resistant to Existing Vaccines - EMA

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Nothing currently suggests that the latest strain of the coronavirus discovered in the United Kingdom will be resistant to the existing vaccines, European Medicines Agency (EMA) Executive Director Emer Cooke said Monday.

After the United Kingdom announced discovering a new, more contagious, strain, numerous countries have suspended travel with the UK.

Meanwhile, the EMA has authorized Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for use in the European Union.

"There is still new information coming in, and it needs to be fully assessed, such as the recent reports on the new variant and these are issues that need to be fully scientifically assessed. At the moment we can say that there is no evidence to suggest that the vaccine will not work against the new variant," Cooke told a press conference.