No Evidence Trump or Campaign Ever Colluded With Russia in 2016 - Senate Intel Chair

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) A major congressional investigation found no evidence whatsoever that President Donald Trump or his successful 2016 election campaign ever colluded with Russia, Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Senator Marco Rubio said in a press release on Tuesday.

"We can say, without any hesitation, that the Committee found absolutely no evidence that then-candidate Donald Trump or his campaign colluded with the Russian government to meddle in the 2016 election," Rubio said after the committee released its fifth and final report on the Russia probe.