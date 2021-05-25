No Evidence UK BLM Activist Shot in London Was Victim of Targeted Attack - Police

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) The London Metropolitan Police insisted on Tuesday that there is no evidence to suggest that Sasha Johnson, a prominent activist of the Black Lives Matter movement in the United Kingdom who is fighting for her life after being shot in the head on Sunday, was the victim of a targeted attack.

"We are aware of Sasha's involvement in the Black Lives Matter movement in the UK and I understand the concern this will cause to some communities - however, I wish to stress that at this time there is nothing to suggest Sasha was the victim of a targeted attack," police commander Alison Heydari said in a statement.

Sasha, who is also one of the founders of the Taking the Initiative Party (TTIP), which contested in the local elections held recently across the UK, was taken to a south London hospital in the early hours of Sunday and is currently in critical condition after undergoing surgery.

According to Heydari, the 27-year-old activist was attending a party at a house on Consort Road in Peckham "when a group of four black males dressed in dark coloured clothing entered the garden of the property and discharged a firearm."

The police commander also said that they are not aware of any reports of death threats made against Johnson prior to this incident, but the TTIP has questioned how the police can know it wasn't an intended hit if they haven't spoken to the victim.

"Do the police know who the target of the attack was, in order to conclude that Sasha wasn't? How does one manage to shoot someone in the head accidentally?" the party asked in a statement shared with Sputnik on Monday evening.

The TTIP also said that the incident had been portrayed as a "black on black crime" and a "gang crime," after a woman who claimed to be a close friend of the victim told broadcasters on Monday that Sasha Johnson was not the intended target and that the shooting was gang-related.

It said the woman's statement was "factually incorrect," adding that she was not a friend of Sasha Johnson's and had no authority to talk about the incident.

According to the TTIP, as a result of the negative press that "has infested from this act of hate," the party has been receiving emails and social media messages celebrating the activist's attack, wishing she dies, calling her a racist or wishing the shooter better luck next time.