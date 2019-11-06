UrduPoint.com
No Evidence US Election Infrastructure Compromised - Defense, Intelligence Chiefs

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 03:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) The US government has no evidence of any compromise or disruption to election infrastructure that would prevent Americans to exercise their tight to vote, the heads of the departments of Defense, Justice, Homeland Security, National Security Agency (NSA), National Cyber Command, Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), FBI and the Office of Director of National Intelligence said in a joint statement.

"[A]t this time we have no evidence of a compromise or disruption to election infrastructure that would enable adversaries to prevent voting, change vote counts or disrupt the ability to tally votes," the statement said on Tuesday.

