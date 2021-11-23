No Evidence Wisconsin Car-Ramming Was Terrorist Attack - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) There is no evidence the recent car-ramming incident in the city of Waukesha, Wisconsin, was a terrorist attack, Police Chief Dan Thompson said on Monday.

"This is not a terrorist event," Thompson said during a press conference.

At the moment it is known of at least five people killed and 48 injured in the incident, including children, Fire Chief Steve Howard said during the conference.

Earlier on Monday, police confirmed that five people were killed and over 40 injured after a car plowed into the Waukesha Christmas Parade in Wisconsin late Sunday. The driver was identified by law enforcement officers as Darrell Brooks Jr., who was detained immediately after the incident.