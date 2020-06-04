No Evidence Yet Any COVID-19 Treatment Can Reduce Mortality - WHO Chief Scientist

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) does not have evidence yet that any COVID-19 treatment reduces the mortality in patients but finding that evidence is extremely important, Dr Soumya Swaminathan, WHO's chief scientist, said Wednesday.

"As of now, there is no evidence that any drug actually reduces the mortality in patients who have COVID-19," Swaminathan said.

Getting that evidence is an "urgent priority," the chief scientist said.