BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2020) There are no specific arrangements on Libyan National Army (LNA) commander Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar's visit to Moscow, but multiple contacts are being planned, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the middle East and Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Sunday.

"There are no specific agreements yet. But in principle, we are constantly in contact with him [Haftar]. He came to Moscow several times, and I think will come again," Bogdanov told reporters on the sidelines of the Berlin conference on Libya.

Bogdanov expressed doubt that Haftar would visit Moscow this January.

The diplomat said that he had not yet met Haftar in Berlin, but admitted that he would talk to the LNA commander if there was time for that.

On Sunday, representatives from a number of countries and organizations, including Russia, the United States, Turkey, Egypt, the European Union andthe United Nations are holding a meeting in Berlin to find solutions to the conflict in the North African country. The Berlin conference follows the intra-Libyan talks in Moscow that took place last week, mediated by Russia and Turkey.