No Exact Date Established for Holding 'Direct Line' With Putin - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The date of the "Direct Line," an annual question and answer session with Russian President Vladimir Putin, has not been established yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that the event could take place in early June.

"There is no exact date yet," Peskov said.