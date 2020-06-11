UrduPoint.com
No Exact Date Set For When Putin Resumes Face-to-Face Meetings - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 03:19 PM

No Exact Date Set for When Putin Resumes Face-to-Face Meetings - Spokesman

No exact date has been set for when Russian President Vladimir Putin will resume face-to-face meetings that have had to be switched to the online format because of the coronavirus pandemic, Putin will make this decision himself, presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) No exact date has been set for when Russian President Vladimir Putin will resume face-to-face meetings that have had to be switched to the online format because of the coronavirus pandemic, Putin will make this decision himself, presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"This time is not far off, obviously. We cannot rule out that some components of the current communication format from the point of view of saving time, of how fast it can be organized may be partially used at different levels, why not," Peskov said.

"There is no exact date for the head of state, it will depend on his decision," Peskov added.

