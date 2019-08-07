UrduPoint.com
No Exact Dates For Putin's Visit To Zimbabwe Yet, But Work Continues - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) No exact dates for Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Zimbabwe have been set yet but officials in both countries continue working on the matter, Sibusiso Moyo, Zimbabwe's minister of foreign affairs and international trade, told Sputnik in an interview.

During his first state visit to Russia in January, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa told Sputnik that he was planning to invite Putin to visit the southern African country.

"Indeed, during his state visit to Russia, His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa invited President Putin to visit Zimbabwe at a time, which is expedient to himself and at a time, which is going to be coordinated in detail by the officials whenever it is appropriate .

.. I cannot say exactly the dates or when [it will happen] because this is really at the pleasure of the heads of states to conclude in terms of timings, but work continues to be done at officials' level so that whenever the head of state [Putin] is ready he is going to come down to Zimbabwe," Moyo said.

The minister noted that Putin's visit to Zimbabwe would be a "booster" to bilateral economic cooperation as well as the existing political relations between the two countries.

Moyo's statement comes ahead of the first ever Russia-Africa summit which will take place in the Russian resort city of Sochi in October.

