No Exact Dates Set For Ministerial Meeting Of JCPOA Joint Commission - Russia's Ryabkov

Umer Jamshaid 14 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 11:12 PM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) No exact dates have been set yet for a ministerial meeting of the joint commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Friday.

"Of course, this issue was raised.

There are no exact dates yet. It is always very difficult to fit together the ministers' schedules," Ryabkov told reporters after a meeting of the commission in Vienna.

The deputy minister said that Russia remained ready for such a meeting.

"Nothing has changed in our position, now we will work on finding the best timeline," Ryabkov said.

