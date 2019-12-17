UrduPoint.com
There are no exact plans to hold a Russia-Turkey summit on Syria in February on Russian President Vladimir Putin's schedule yet, but Putin plans to hold a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in January and new contacts can be agreed on quickly, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told Sputnik on Sunday that Turkey expected to hold a separate summit with Russia to discuss the Syrian crisis, apart from the Turkish-German-French-UK summit on Syria, which Istanbul will host in February.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told Sputnik on Sunday that Turkey expected to hold a separate summit with Russia to discuss the Syrian crisis, apart from the Turkish-German-French-UK summit on Syria, which Istanbul will host in February.

"There are no exact plans on Putin's schedule. You know that the two presidents will meet in the first ten days of January, when the ground section of the TurkStream will be opened on the Turkish territory and construction is completed.

This will be a good opportunity to discuss all the pressing matters. No other visits and contacts are planned as of now, but they can appear on the schedule quite quickly," Peskov told reporters, when asked about the Russia-Turkey summit in February.

Peskov also said that Putin and Erdogan would certainly discuss Libya in their coming contacts.

"There is no doubt that Libya will be discussed in the coming contacts, both over the phone and during personal meetings. You know that Russia and Turkey maintain almost daily contacts on Syria, and they also need to discuss Libya," Peskov said, stressing that Russia wanted the conflict in Libya to be resolved through direct dialogue between the warring parties.

