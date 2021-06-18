No Exact Timeframe When Sixth Round of JCPOA Talks Will End - US State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) There is no exact timeframe for the conclusion of the sixth round of talks on the Iranian nuclear deal that began in Vienna last week, US State Department Spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"We don't have a timeframe for the sixth round of talks [to end], but we will keep you updated as updates are available," Price said in a briefing.

Price underscored that the US continues to consider diplomacy as the Primary means to achieve a return to the seminal deal while expecting Iran to set aside what he called its "provocative behavior," including attempts to produce enriched up to 60 percent uranium.

The sixth round of talks began in Vienna on Saturday and promises to be the toughest phase as it will be primarily focused on the most difficult issues and remaining disagreements. Rafael Grossi, the head of the UN nuclear watchdog International Atomic Energy Agency, told the Italian newspaper La Repubblica that there would be no breakthroughs before Iran elects a new government.