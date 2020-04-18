No Excess Radiation Levels Found in Firefighters Who Extinguished Chernobyl Blaze - Agency

No elevated radiation levels were detected among firefighters who were involved in putting out the wildfires in the Chernobyl exclusion zone, Ukraine's Agency on Exclusion Zone Management said Saturday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) No elevated radiation levels were detected among firefighters who were involved in putting out the wildfires in the Chernobyl exclusion zone, Ukraine's Agency on Exclusion Zone Management said Saturday.

"As of 08:00 a.m. [05:00 GMT] April 18, 658 people have been examined. No excesses of 137Cs [cesium] were detected in the bodies of the personnel," the agency said in a report on the fire containment effort.

Forest fires began to blaze on April 4 in the heavily forested region surrounding the infamous defunct nuclear power plant. By April 7, the fires covered 86 acres and reached within two miles of a nuclear waste storage site.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES) said that over 700 of its personnel and local volunteers were involved in the containing the fire, as well as dozens of vehicles and aircraft.

The fires were extinguished earlier this week, though some afterburn continues to emit smoke, the SES said.

About 1,000 square miles in the area have been completely depopulated and left for nature to reclaim following the 1986 nuclear disaster at the Chernobyl NPP. Sprawling forests and the build up of shrubbery have rendered the area prone to more intense wildfires.