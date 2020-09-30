No Explosion in Paris, Sound Came From Plane Breaking Sound Barrier - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) The loud sound that was heard all over the French capital and its suburbs was caused on Wednesday by a fighter jet going over the sound barrier and not a blast, the prefecture of the police said.

"A very loud sound was heard in Paris and the Paris region. There was no explosion, this is a fighter plane that was trying to go over the sound barrier," the prefecture said on Twitter.