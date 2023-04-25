No Explosive Devices Found in Suspicious Suitcases Near Russian Embassy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) Explosives experts opened two suspicious suitcases that were found in front of the Russian embassy in Washington and did not find any explosive devices in them, an embassy official told Sputnik in a statement on Monday.

"They (explosives technicians) opened the suitcases. No explosive devices were found. The police took the suitcases and left the area near the embassy," the official said.

Earlier in the day, the US Secret Service had cordoned off the area around the Russian Embassy in Washington D.C. after an unidentified Asian woman left two suspicious suitcases next to the embassy building.