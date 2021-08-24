UrduPoint.com

No Extension In August 31 Deadline For US, Other Int'l Forces' Withdrawal From Afghanistan: Zabihullah Mujahid

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 08:08 PM

No extension in August 31 deadline for US, other int'l forces' withdrawal from Afghanistan: Zabihullah Mujahid

Rejecting any extension in the August 31 deadline for complete withdrawal of US and other international forces from Afghanistan, Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Tuesday urged Afghans not to leave and prefer to stay in their country

KABUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Rejecting any extension in the August 31 deadline for complete withdrawal of US and other international forces from Afghanistan, Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Tuesday urged Afghans not to leave and prefer to stay in their country.

Addressing a crowded press conference here, the Taliban Spokesman said that the road to Kabul airport was shut for the people of Afghanistan and was open for the evacuation of foreign citizens alone.

Reiterating Taliban's announcement of general amnesty for all the people of Afghanistan, he assured that there would be no revenge or reprisal actions by Taliban against anyone.

Mujahid, in his second press conference after Taliban seized Kabul on August 15, said all that the ethnic groups and communities in Afghanistan were equal and would work unitedly for the progress and development of their motherland.

