No Extra Decisions Needed From Russia to Send CSTO Forces to Kazakhstan - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) Russia does not need to make additional decisions, including through the parliament, to send forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to Kazakhstan, Andrey Klishas, the chairman of the Russian upper chamber's Committee on Constitutional Legislation, told Sputnik.

"The CSTO Treaty and Charter have been ratified by the Russian Federation. No additional decisions, if the mandate is issued by the CSTO, are required from Russia," the lawmaker said.

Current CSTO Chair, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, announced overnight that the defensive alliance has decided to send peacekeeping forces to stabilize the situation in the country.