No Final Decision Made Yet on Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Trials in India - Drug Controller

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) There is no final decision yet on the trials of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in India, the Indian Central Drugs Standard Control Organization's Drug Controller General department told Sputnik on Thursday.

This came as a comment to reports that India had declined a proposal from Dr Reddy's Laboratories to conduct a large study on the Russian vaccine's effectiveness against the coronavirus.

"There is no go-ahead for the large scale trial in India. The application [from Dr Reddy's Laboratories] is still under review and under examination. No final decision has been taken," Dr. V. G. Somani said.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund's spokesman, Arseniy Palagin, declined to provide any comment.

"Will no comment on that at this moment. Stay tuned, news to follow," Palagin told Sputnik.