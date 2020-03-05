UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Final Decision To Close Italy Schools Over Virus: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 04:23 PM

No final decision to close Italy schools over virus: minister

Italy has not yet decided whether to close schools and universities over the novel coronavirus, Education Minister Lucia Azzolina said Tuesday, after ANSA and other Italian agencies said they will be shut until mid-March

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Italy has not yet decided whether to close schools and universities over the novel coronavirus, education Minister Lucia Azzolina said Tuesday, after ANSA and other Italian agencies said they will be shut until mid-March.

Azzolina came out of a government meeting where new measures were being discussed by top ministers to explain that a final ruling on schools and universities will come "in the next hours".

Related Topics

Education Italy Government Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Art Foundation&#039;s &#039;Hassan Sharif& ..

11 minutes ago

UAEJJF postpones sport activities, events over cor ..

11 minutes ago

Court awards life imprisonment, fine to murder acc ..

11 minutes ago

ADP, GWU to develop community partnership

26 minutes ago

Gold price up by Rs 1950, traded at Rs 94,200 per ..

11 minutes ago

Delegation of DBA Multan calls on Chief Justice of ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.