No Fire in Hospital in Kommunarka, Building Not Commissioned Yet - Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) There was no fire in the building of the capital's infectious diseases hospital in Kommunarka, there were no people inside, the Russian Emergencies Ministry's headquarters in Moscow told Sputnik.

"The building has not been commissioned. There was no fire in it and there is no one there.

There were no people inside either," the ministry's spokesperson said.

There are no casualties, fire or destruction as a result of the incident in Kommunarka, another emergency services spokesperson told Sputnik.

There is no threat to patients and hospital staff in Kommunarka after the depressurization of oxygen line in the building under construction, the Moscow Health Department said.

Russian healthcare watchdog Roszdravnadzor said it would probe the incident.