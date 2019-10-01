UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Force Can Stop Development Of Chinese Nation - Xi Jinping

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 11:20 AM

No Force Can Stop Development of Chinese Nation - Xi Jinping

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) There is no force in the world that could stop the development of the Chinese nation, country's President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday in Beijing's Tiananmen Square addressing the nation on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic of China.

"There is no force that can shake the foundation of this great nation. No force can stop the Chinese people and the Chinese nation forging ahead," Xi said in a televised address before the start of a military parade.

According to him, over the past 70 years, the Chinese people thanks to its efforts and struggle has managed to achieve success that has amazed the world.

The Chinese leader stressed that Beijing will continue adhering to a peaceful development path and continue its policy of openness. At the same time, Xi said that the Chinese Armed Forces and police will decisively defend the sovereignty, security and interests of the country.

The People's Republic of China was established on October 1, 1949. Beijing hosts large-scale celebrations on Tuesday to mark the 70th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party's rule, including the military parade.

Related Topics

World Police China Beijing Same October Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

World must play role to prevent nuclear clash in S ..

3 minutes ago

RS. 15000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 80 ..

49 minutes ago

UAE Press: Qualitative achievement by Sharjah Airp ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 1, 2019 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Global Aviation Award c ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.