No Force Can Stop Development of Chinese Nation - Xi Jinping

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) There is no force in the world that could stop the development of the Chinese nation, country's President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday in Beijing's Tiananmen Square addressing the nation on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic of China.

"There is no force that can shake the foundation of this great nation. No force can stop the Chinese people and the Chinese nation forging ahead," Xi said in a televised address before the start of a military parade.

According to him, over the past 70 years, the Chinese people thanks to its efforts and struggle has managed to achieve success that has amazed the world.

The Chinese leader stressed that Beijing will continue adhering to a peaceful development path and continue its policy of openness. At the same time, Xi said that the Chinese Armed Forces and police will decisively defend the sovereignty, security and interests of the country.

The People's Republic of China was established on October 1, 1949. Beijing hosts large-scale celebrations on Tuesday to mark the 70th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party's rule, including the military parade.