No Foreign Actor Succeeded In Compromising Votes Cast In US Election - Acting DHS Chief

Tue 03rd November 2020 | 10:06 PM

No Foreign Actor Succeeded in Compromising Votes Cast in US Election - Acting DHS Chief

No foreign actor has succeeded in compromising or affecting votes cast in the 2020 US presidential election, Chad Wolf, the acting head of the Department of Homeland Security, said at a press conference on Tuesday morning

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) No foreign actor has succeeded in compromising or affecting votes cast in the 2020 US presidential election, Chad Wolf, the acting head of the Department of Homeland Security, said at a press conference on Tuesday morning.

"Let me be clear, our election infrastructure is resilient and we have no indications that a foreign actor has succeeded in compromising or affecting the actual votes cast in this election," Wolf said.

Speaking at the same press conference, Christopher Krebs, the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, said that attempts were made by Russia and Iran to impact the election vote.

"We have seen some attempts by foreign actors, Iran and Russia, to attempt to interfere in the 2020 election. We have addressed those threats quickly, comprehensively, and publicly," Krebs remarked.

Prior to election day, US officials accused Iran of being behind emails sent to Democratic voters as part of an intimidation effort. US agencies also claimed that hackers from Russia had broken into two government networks.

Officials in Moscow and Tehran have both denied the claims. Speaking on October 22, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the accusations levied against Moscow were "completely groundless."

