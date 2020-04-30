UrduPoint.com
No Fun And Games As French Kids Head Back To School

Thu 30th April 2020

Younger children will start heading back to class across France next month after eight weeks at home in coronavirus lockdown. But there will be no ball games or contact play under strict new guidelines to limit infections

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Younger children will start heading back to class across France next month after eight weeks at home in coronavirus lockdown. But there will be no ball games or contact play under strict new guidelines to limit infections.

The protocol, due to be unveiled by the education ministry Friday but seen by AFP, details guidelines for frequent handwashing, disinfecting of crayons and other shared items, and maintaining a safe distance between pupils.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced Tuesday that kindergartens and Primary schools can reopen after France's lockdown officially ends on May 11, but with strict hygiene and distancing measures seeking to prevent a second wave of coronavirus infections.

There can be no more than 15 pupils to a class, he said.

Junior high schools can open the following week, though only in areas not hard-hit by the epidemic that has claimed more than 24,000 lives in France.

A decision will be made in the coming weeks on when to reopen all high schools.

