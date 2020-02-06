LUCKNOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Russia's advanced T-14 tank on the Armata platform is entering the final stage of tests, no fundamental changes to its design will be made, a spokesman for the Uralvagonzavod concern (part of Rostec), the hardware's designer, told Sputnik during the Defexpo India 2020 exhibition.

"Tests of the T-14 tank on the Armata platform are moving into the final stage. A new ammunition kit is being specially developed for the advanced vehicle. At the final stage, no fundamental changes will be made to its design," the spokesman said.