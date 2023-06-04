UrduPoint.com

No Glimpse Of Hope Seen In Russia-US Relations - Kremlin Aide

Sumaira FH Published June 04, 2023 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2023) Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Sunday that there is no glimpse of hope in relations between Russia and the United States and that the situation is not optimistic.

"There is no glimpse of hope at all. You know, the situation on the Russian-American track is not optimistic," Ushakov said in an interview for a tv program Moscow. Kremlin.

Putin.

Diplomatic relations between Russia and the US took a turn for the worse after the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. In May, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said that the US will one day abandon its hostile policy toward Russia and realize that there is no alternative to building mutually respectful and pragmatic relations with Moscow.

