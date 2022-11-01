No grain ship movement planned in Black Sea Wednesday: coordination centre

There are no plans for grain-laden vessels to move in the Black Sea Wednesday, the Joint Coordination Centre, the body overseeing a deal to export Ukrainian foodstuffs, said

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :There are no plans for grain-laden vessels to move in the Black Sea Wednesday, the Joint Coordination Centre, the body overseeing a deal to export Ukrainian foodstuffs, said.

Russia suspended its participation in a July deal to export grain from war-torn Ukraine for an indefinite time, after accusing Kyiv of a "massive" attack on its Black Sea Fleet in Crimea on Saturday.

The agreement, set to be renewed on November 19, aimed at alleviating the global food crisis stoked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February.

"The UN Secretariat at the Joint Coordination Centre reports that the Ukrainian, Turkish and United Nations delegations agreed not to plan any movement of vessels in the Black Sea Grain Initiative for 2 November," it said Tuesday, referring to the deal brokered by Turkey and the UN.

"The JCC can best deliver on its mandate with the full and active participation of all four delegations," the centre said in a statement.

It said the UN Coordinator for the deal, Amir Abdulla, was working closely with Turkish officials "to resume full participation" at the centre.

Three ships carrying grain left Ukrainian ports on Tuesday morning despite Russia's suspension from the deal.