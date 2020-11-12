No Grounds for Criminal Prosecution of Kyrgyz Ex-President Jeenbekov - Acting President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) To date, there are no grounds for former Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov to be criminally prosecuted, Acting Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said on Tuesday.

On October 15, Jeenbekov resigned amid the political turbulence ignited by the result of the legislative elections. The Kyrgyz parliament speaker declined to assume the presidential powers and the presidency was taken over by Prime Minister Japarov, who allowed Jeenbekov to retain all presidential privileges, including immunity from prosecution.

"There are no grounds for it now.

But, if it is established that Jeenbekov was engaged in some crimes, they, of course, will be investigated in accordance with the law," Japarov said at a press conference.

Kyrgyzstan has been in political turmoil since the October 4 legislative elections, when a large number of parties failed to enter the parliament and challenged the official results. Mobs of protesters stormed key buildings, including the country's seat of power, which set in motion a whirlwind of rapid political change. Bishkek has annulled the results of the previous election and set the January 10 deadline for the new one.