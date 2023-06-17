No Grounds for Grain Deal Extension as Promises Made to Russia Unfulfilled - Kremlin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday that it was difficult to forecast a final decision on the grain deal extension and there were no grounds to renew the initiative because the requirements made by Russia had not been fulfilled

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday that it was difficult to forecast a final decision on the grain deal extension and there were no grounds to renew the initiative because the requirements made by Russia had not been fulfilled.

"It is hardly possible to predict any final decision, but we can say that if we judge de facto by the (deal's) current status, the deal has no chances. The agreement presupposes measures on the part of the contracting states ... the deal was partly fulfilled, and the remaining requirements made by Russia were not met," Peskov told Russian newspaper Izvestia.

The Kremlin spokesman also said that there were "no prospects for the grain deal extension" given its current status.