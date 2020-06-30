UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'No Guarantee' US Will Have Safe, Effective COVID-19 Vaccine - Top Health Official Fauci

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 10:10 PM

'No Guarantee' US Will Have Safe, Effective COVID-19 Vaccine - Top Health Official Fauci

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) There is no certainty the United States will be able to develop a vaccine against COVID-19 that works and will be safe, top US pandemics expert Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday.

"There is no guarantee that anyone who has been involved in vaccinology will tell you that we will have a safe and effective vaccine, but we are cautiously optimistic," Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told a Senate hearing.

Data on vaccine effectiveness, Fauci added, may be available in the winter or early next year.

Robert Redfield, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told the same hearing that details on the progress of COVID-19 vaccine initiatives were expected "in the weeks ahead."

Fauci also said at least 70 percent of the US population needs to be immune from the coronavirus before "herd immunity" is achieved.

Related Topics

Hearing Senate Immunity Progress Same United States May From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health and Prevention carries out more ..

45 minutes ago

UAE reaffirms support for Syrian people at Brussel ..

1 hour ago

FNC expresses gratitude, appreciation for support ..

2 hours ago

Coronavirus: EU to allow in visitors from 14 &#039 ..

2 hours ago

DEWA organises virtual webinar on future skills

3 hours ago

Saeed Ghani condoles death of Shafqat Mahmood's mo ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.